Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County provides gifts to children during the holidays

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County non-profit aims to make sure children have presents to unwarp during the holiday season.

The Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County gifts kids within the county new books, toys clothes, hygiene products, and more.

Anyone can submit an application and the only requirement is that you live in Chippewa County.

The goal is to provide children in need with some holiday joy.

Applications are open through November 25th.

An online application can be found at thespirirtofchristmas.com or in person at the Chippewa County Courthouse in room 304.

