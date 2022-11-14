Stand in the Light Memory Choir

Concert
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir concert is November 17
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir concert is November 17(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding a Fall concert called, “In My Life”.

People in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers come together to share their love of music.

The concert is Thursday, November 17 with a dress rehearsal open to the public at 10 a.m. and an evening concert at 6:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire.

For more information call 715-210-4165 or write to standinthelightchoir@gmail.com

Stand in the Light Memory Choir website

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Vendors sell the work of artisans around the world at the Eau Claire Global Market.
The Eau Claire Global Market Returns
Inga Witscher and her husband Chase talk to supporters about dairy farming in Wisconsin
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
The models dance as the runway show at the 7th annual Hairica event wraps up.
Hair for America holds 7th annual event at The Lismore in Downtown Eau Claire
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

Latest News

Children's Museum of Eau Claire is holding a membership campaign
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire membership campaign
Planning for holiday leftovers
The Eau Claire Global Market will be held November 12
Eau Claire Global Market
The Menomonie Singers