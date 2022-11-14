EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding a Fall concert called, “In My Life”.

People in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers come together to share their love of music.

The concert is Thursday, November 17 with a dress rehearsal open to the public at 10 a.m. and an evening concert at 6:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire.

For more information call 715-210-4165 or write to standinthelightchoir@gmail.com

