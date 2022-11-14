Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are recommending charges against three people in connection to a bonfire explosion that injured several young people from Pulaski.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they have forwarded charges against a 17-year-old Green Bay boy to the District Attorney’s Office.

The department has recommended charges against a 16-year-old Pulaski boy to Shawano County Human Services Juvenile Intake Division.

The recommended charges are Second Degree Reckless Injury and Injury by Negligent Handling of Fire.

Investigators will also recommend charges against a homeowner who was present during the bonfire explosion. Those charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

The prosecutor will decide whether to file charges.

No names were released.

“This was a tragic event. An event that due to reckless, and negligent behavior of those responsible, caused physical, emotional, and mental pain for those affected. Pain that we hope will continue to improve in the coming days, weeks, and months, but we also understand this is something that will never be forgotten by those impacted. We would like to once again, extend our heartfelt condolences to those affected, and the Pulaski Community as a whole,” says Shawano County Chief Deputy George Lenzner.

“This was a very lengthy and extensive investigation which took a significant amount of time to gather all necessary facts. We would like to thank everyone who came forward to discuss this incident with us, and provided information to collaborate all the facts. We would also like to thank the Pulaski Police Department for allowing us to use their department to meet with victims and witnesses.”

On Oct. 14, dozens of young people were celebrating Pulaski’s Homecoming at a bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.

Detectives have determined there were about 60 people at the bonfire.

Based on statements, investigators say the bonfire party started about 6 p.m.

The explosion happened between 10:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m.

Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

Some victims were badly burned. The victims either self-transported to the hospital or got a ride with someone else. They were then taken to local hospitals in Green Bay.

At 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 15, Green Bay Police notified the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office about the victims in the hospital.

Action 2 News spoke to the parents of Brandon Brzeczkowski, a teen who was seriously burned in the explosion.

“We’ll never be able to repay everybody for what they’ve done,” said Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski. “It’s very heartwarming. We know what kind of community we have. That’s why we’re here.”

Brandon suffered second and third degree burns on 38 percent of his body after a bonfire explosion.

Although there are still some tough days, Tammy said Brandon is focusing on the progress.

“He could have been a lot worse. And I’m like, yeah, it could have been it was really close to his eyes. He could have been blind I mean, anything a little bit different could have meant people might have died in this incident so he knows that even though he wasn’t one of the lucky ones. He is one of the lucky ones for sure,” said Tammy.

The Brzeczkowski’s said the community support is nothing short of amazing. It’s because of donations that they were able to buy a special electric bed and other necessities to help Brandon heal more comfortably at home.

“It’s gonna help a great deal,” said Bruce.

