Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

Snowy Owls chill on Lake Monona
Snowy Owls chill on Lake Monona(Kenton Fowler | Kenton Fowler)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway.

The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.

The DNR believes the first migrating owls this year were spotted on Oct. 19 in Superior at Rib Mountain State Park. Another snowy owl was seen in Ashland on Nov. 1.

The only new arrivals have been reported in Wisconsin and North Dakota, according to the DNR. Predicting the movements of snowy owls is difficult, but the DNR says that by the end of November they will have a better idea of how many will be around in the winter.

Learn more about snowy owl updates, tips for finding one and where to report observations on the DNR’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Inga Witscher and her husband Chase talk to supporters about dairy farming in Wisconsin
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
Vendors sell the work of artisans around the world at the Eau Claire Global Market.
The Eau Claire Global Market Returns
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/14/22)
Children's Museum Of Eau Claire
Children's Museum Of Eau Claire (11/14/22)
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or others like it, you are asked to...
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and...
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home