ZENNY MAHUN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Zenny Mahun, a math teacher at the School District of Flambeau, for the Sunshine Award.  Zenny took the new idea of Discovery Learning, a student-driven learning project, and ran with it.  Zenny had a group of students who wanted to learn how to detail cars and they did so, doing a wonderful job.  They worked on my car and it looked like it was brand new when it was returned to me.

Carma Verdegan

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Inga Witscher and her husband Chase talk to supporters about dairy farming in Wisconsin
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
Vendors sell the work of artisans around the world at the Eau Claire Global Market.
The Eau Claire Global Market Returns
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

Latest News

MATT CADMAN
HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S WOUND CARE CLINIC
MANDY VIZER
MEALS ON WHEELS