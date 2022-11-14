EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Zenny Mahun, a math teacher at the School District of Flambeau, for the Sunshine Award. Zenny took the new idea of Discovery Learning, a student-driven learning project, and ran with it. Zenny had a group of students who wanted to learn how to detail cars and they did so, doing a wonderful job. They worked on my car and it looked like it was brand new when it was returned to me.

Carma Verdegan

