1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.

According to the media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Tonia Schwanke of Mondovi, Wis. was the driver of the van. Schwanke was taken by ambulance to Mayo in Eau Claire with “life-threatening injuries.”

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi ambulance, Mondovi Fire Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, and Buffalo Motors Towing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

