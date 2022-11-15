3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on golf course

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County.

Officials say the people on the plane that went down Tuesday on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee had injuries that were not life threatening.

Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter says 56 dogs were being transported from New Orleans, Louisiana to shelters in Wisconsin.

Authorities say the dogs were not seriously injured. Haerter said the plane struck a grove of trees after it crash landed and lost its wings. He said about 300 gallons of fuel was spilled.

