Altoona holiday events

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club is offering some holiday events for the community.

The Shine A Light fundraiser for the Altoona Lion’s Club honors that someone special in your life or in remembrance of someone who has passed.

You can purchase colored lights in honor or in memory of someone and they will be added to the Shine A Light tree.

A ceremony will be held December 10 at 6 p.m. at 10th Street Park in Altoona.

On December 11, Santa is in town and you can meet him and his elves from 4-6 p.m. at 10th Street Park.

