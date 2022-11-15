The Chippewa Valley Carolers want you to join them in singing holiday tunes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow beginning to fall the holidays seem to be right around the corner and the Chippewa Valley Carolers are looking for people to help spread some cheer.

For the third year in a row the Chippewa Valley Carolers will be heading to nursing homes, group homes, and the homes of Chippewa Valley residents to sing classic holiday tunes, but they need your help. Founder, Samara Snapp, said she is looking for people, no matter how well they can sing, to help spread joy this December.

“I want them to know that I care, and I am thinking about them and so do other people,” Snapp said. “And I know that the community also feels the same way, but this is just the perfect outlet for them to be able to do it.”

The Chippewa Valley Carolers gather on Sundays in December at varying times to perform holiday tunes. If you would like to join the Chippewa Valley Carolers in spreading cheer, click here and send Snapp a message to let her know you would like to join.

