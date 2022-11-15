DNR encouraging ATV/UTV safety while hunting

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to include ATV/UTV safety gear as part of a safe hunt this season.

According to a media release from the DNR, each year, people are injured during ATV/UTV crashes while hunting. A report of incidents is available HERE.

“ATVs and UTVs are great machines to help you set up tree stands, get to your favorite hunting spot or retrieve game, but you must operate them safely,” Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator, said. “Please wear a helmet and use a seatbelt if provided. When hunting on public lands, make sure you are aware of the local regulations to use ATVs or UTVs on these properties.”

The DNR encourages people to follow these rules while using an ATV or UTV during their hunt:

It is illegal to discharge any firearm, including handguns, in or from any moving or stationary ATV/UTV.

No person may place, possess or transport a firearm, bow or crossbow in or on an ATV/UTV unless one of the following applies; The firearm is unloaded or is a handgun. The bow does not have an arrow nocked. The crossbow is not cocked or is unloaded.

More ATV/UTV hunting rules can be found HERE.

More information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wis. can be found HERE.

The full media release from the DNR is available HERE.

