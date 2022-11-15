Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets.

Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles.

One of its goals: to make the roads safer for those working to clear them.

As the snow begins to fall in the City of Eau Claire, its streets and fleets department is preparing for the start of the winter.

“I know our drivers are excited to get out, and we do enjoy snowplowing, and it’s one of the main reasons we’re here at the city,” said Aaron Nicholson, the City of Eau Claire Streets and Fleets Manager.

Nicholson said when the amount of snow reaches three inches, that’s when they do a full residential plow. Right now their focus is on parts of the roads that are first impacted by snowy weather.

“Bridges are getting iced over with a little bit of accumulation, so they’re going to scrape those off,” Nicholson said. “We’ll check the hills especially. You’ll see some of the centerlines are accumulating just a little bit of slush, so they’ll scrape off what they need to, but the big thing today is going to be salt and brine and just melting whatever is there off the road.”

While the snowplows are working to clear the roads, they use lights to help other drivers see them better. Right now those colors are amber and white. A newly passed law is adding green lights to the mix.

“There’s a couple aspects of it,” Nicholson said. “One is just the visibility of the green. They did research and found that the green really shines through the snow better than the amber or yellow lights, but the second item is that it is restricted to municipal use that they want us to know hey, these guys are clearing the roads, and it’s not just a private citizen plowing a parking lot.”

Nicholson said you won’t see green lights in the City of Eau Claire just yet. They’re still looking into the exact regulations set out by the state.

The Eau Claire County Highway Department said it plans to have green lights on its vehicles in the next six to eight weeks.

