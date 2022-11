EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Male Chorus presents, “Carols at Christmas”, Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 door.

Those under 18 get in free.

Tickets are available at Festival Foods or online

