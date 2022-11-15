Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in neighborhood pleads no contest

Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in an Eau Claire neighborhood pleads no contest to the charges.

Police arrested now 20-year-old Aaron Jones of Eau Claire after they said he fired multiple shots from a rifle near the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle in March 2022. Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Officers said Jones fired multiple rounds and nobody was injured.

Jones was charged in March with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft.

Nov. 14, 2022 court records show Jones pleads no contest to the charges. He also pleads no contest to charges in connection to two other cases.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023.

