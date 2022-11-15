Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in effect since July.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in effect since July.

It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many women knew they were pregnant.

McBurney’s ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by forcing pregnancy and childbirth on women in the state. The lawsuit filed by doctors and advocacy groups in July also argued that Georgia’s abortion ban was invalid because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

McBurney agreed with that argument in his decision.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.

McBurney said when the law was enacted, “everywhere in America, including Georgia, it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments — federal, state, or local — to ban abortions before viability.”

He said the state’s law “did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now.”

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or others like it, you are asked to...
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m....
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
The restaurant sustained “moderate” fire damage in the kitchen and “moderate” smoke and water...
Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant
42-year-old Thomas Hicks pleaded guilty to arson and 7 counts of 2nd-degree recklessly...
Eau Claire man charged in arson case pleads guilty

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/15/22)
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in targeted attack of dead Idaho students
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms