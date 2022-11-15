Police investigating shooting in Marshfield

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning.

Marshfield officers and Wood County deputies responded to a residence in the city of Marshfield and found the front door had damage consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed during which officers found a man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say there is no risk to the public. No other information is being released at this time.

