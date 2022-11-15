Registration open for Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, residents and commercial businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts are invited to decorate the exteriors of their home or business for the chance to win “bragging rights” as one of the “best decorated spots.” Categories to be judged include; Best Use of Lights, Most Entertaining, Most Creative Theme, and Judges Choice. Winners will be chosen for both residential and commercial entries. A map showing all the participating homes and businesses will be available, allowing everyone to have an opportunity to see the Parade of Lights.

The cost to enter is $10 for residential and $15 for commercial businesses. Proceeds from the contest are intended to benefit Youth Recreation Scholarships. You can learn more HERE.

According to the media release from the City of Eau Claire, the deadline to enter is Nov. 16, 2022. Addresses that enter are set to receive a yard sign noting their entry number, set to be displayed from Dec. 1-31, 2022. The contest is for exterior decoration only and will be judged by a panel of community members from Dec. 8-11. Winners are scheduled to be announced on Dec. 14. Winning entries will then be shared on the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Facebook Page, where the public will have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award from Dec. 15-18. The People’s Choice winner is scheduled to be announced Dec. 21. Complete contest rules and additional information can be found on the City’s website HERE.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire says residents can register online HERE. Click on Activities, Search for Parade of Lights and use Residential Code: FLERS-2022PL. Businesses can register by calling 715-839-5032.

For more information call the City of Eau Claire Recreation Administration Office at 715-839-5032.

