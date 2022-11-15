Start Up Chippewa Valley Week returns for its 5th year

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 5th year, the largest entrepreneurship event in the region is looking to inspire and support local entrepreneurs.

Colab is hosting Start Up Chippewa Valley Week which runs through November 18th.

With over two dozen community businesses and organizations participating, there are numerous events throughout the week aimed at educating and celebrating entrepreneurship.

Some of the events include in-person informational sessions, but if you can’t make it there is the option to join in via zoom.

For a list of events and more information on Start Up Chippewa Week, click here.

