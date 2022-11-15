Volunteers donating blankets to ECASD, upcoming blanket making events

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This is the 6th year of volunteers making fleece tied blankets for the Eau Claire Area School District.

The first five years of the event, volunteers donated 576 blankets.

One volunteer says there are two blanket making events this year, scheduled for Nov. 15 and 29 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. located at Pine Meadow in Eau Claire. Volunteers can join for the whole three hours or just part of that time. Two yards of two coordinating fleece fabrics is recommended. Completed blankets can also be dropped off at Pine Meadow through the end of Nov. There will be a collection box.

According to the volunteer, monetary donations are also being collected at Pine Meadow and the Elks Lodge in Eau Claire. Store bought blankets or gently used fleece blankets are also accepted. Blankets will be delivered to the District the first week of Dec. The blankets are distributed by the District to kids “touched by” homelessness and the underserved.

