Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday.

The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year.

The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which meets the state’s expectations for students. The Eau Claire Area School District scored 68.7, just shy of the “exceeds expectations” level. District report cards include data across four areas including achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and on-track to graduation.

School administrators say they’re happy with this year’s results.

“One of the things that we’re proud of is that we are staying consistent as a district. COVID was certainly a challenging time for any district, and it was really hard on our students and families. But we are staying consistent with where we are. We certainly want to continue to trend upward with our data and make improvements,” Mandy Van Vleet, Executive Director of Academic Services, said.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says it expects scores were impacted by COVID-19 protocols.

