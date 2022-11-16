3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in area high schools faced off Wednesday morning in the 3rd Annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl.

The event took place at Chippewa Valley Technical College. The Challenge Bowl is a quiz bowl style tournament for students to compete against other schools on their financial and investment knowledge.

Leaders from several financial institutions were at the Challenge Bowl helping as volunteers, with state legislators also making an appearance to support students.

“We have staff that are here volunteering and connecting with the community and understanding how important education is for our youth and making sure they see real world application. We’re also talking about stock markets and knowing how to be a consumer is important, especially for the students. To have a connection with faces in the community, I think is important to help them as they grow,” Jeff Jaeger, Office Vice President with WESTconsin Credit Union, said.

The winning team from the Challenge Bowl will go on to a statewide competition taking place later this school year.

