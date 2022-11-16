Need for rental assistance still high in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To help people impacted by the pandemic, federal dollars went to states across the country to fund rental assistance programs.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) helped people in the Badger State pay their rent. A second round of funding started in 2021, and it’s still helping Wisconsinites.

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA) launched near the end of February 2021 to provide aid for those impacted during the pandemic.

“We’ve helped about 2,100 families throughout the course of the last 21 months with rent and helping them with you know, their utilities and just maintain their housing through this difficult time,” said Kristin Walukas, the COVID Assistance Program Manager with Western Dairyland, an organization that serves those in need in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties.

In one week Walukas said they’re providing about $100,000 worth of assistance, but it’s not enough to meet demand.

“We receive about 100 requests per week, and we’re able to serve about 100 people a month, so there’s a large waiting list,” Walukas said. “We’re prioritizing people that have eviction notices to make sure that we’re keeping people housed going here into the winter.”

So far the Wisconsin Department of Administration said the program has paid out $218.8 million in assistance. It has about $44 million left.

When that money is gone, the program is expected to stop.

“There really isn’t anything to fill the void when it does end and the tenants that we are helping, they get a maximum of 18 months of assistance,” Walukas said. “That does come to an end for many of our families. That has already come to an end, and they’re having to find ways to make ends meet.”

Walukas said WERA was always meant to be a temporary program. To help address the ongoing need, Walukas said communities need more housing options.

“There is housing but a lot of it is out of reach for a lot of people, and so we need more affordable housing, and we need subsidized housing,” Walukas said.

Walukas said this housing help is what every community needs to provide stability to families like the ones they serve.

If you are in need, Walukas said you should still fill out an application for the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program. It may take them awhile to get you help.

She also recommends talking with your landlord if you are in need of help.

