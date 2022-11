EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is entering a busy holiday season. Monica Frederick, Director of Development for the Pablo Center, talks about some upcoming performances.

Performances include “Fiddler on the Roof” November 22-23, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra November 29, and Danú: An Emerald Isle Christmas, December 15.

