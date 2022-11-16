Preparation is finishing up for the 35th Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays are closing in, which means community members can get ready to see the annual Christmas Village display in Chippewa Falls. On Thanksgiving night, the 25th annual Christmas Village at Irvine Park opens.

The village was started by the community and expanded with the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

“Each year we try to add, whether it’s Christmas lights, displays, things like that, to continue to develop and grow the Christmas Village,” John Jimenez, Director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said.

Starting in early October, volunteers and staff members with the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department started setting up the Christmas village.

This year, there are more than 125,000 lights and some new displays for people to enjoy.

“We have two new representations,” Jimenez said. “They’re representing those staples within our community, which is kind of part of our goal here, to promote our community members and highlight what Chippewa Falls is all about in the Victorian theme.”

There is also a new interactive event coming to the village on December 16 to include some of the community’s history.

“We have volunteers portraying Christmas villagers. They’re going to be strategically placed in front of different displays and provided with historical accounts of those displays and how they reflect the community,” Jimenez said.

The preparations for the village are almost complete, with the final touches being made this week. Wayne Griffin is one of the volunteers and said it’s really neat to see the village all set up.

“It’s amazing to see how meaningful it is for the kids when Christmas actually arrives,” Griffin said.

Jimenez said the village is similar to the Chippewa Falls community.

“The Christmas Village is really a representation of Chippewa Falls and how supportive and tight-knit -- just overall having the community involvement in this is big,” Jimenez said.

The Christmas Village is funded solely by donations and Jimenez said every donation made goes right back into the upkeep, maintenance and growth of the village. The Christmas Village will be on display from Thanksgiving to January 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.