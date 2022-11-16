Recount requested in La Crosse County Sheriff’s race

By Alex Loroff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A recount is being requested in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff.

Democratic Candidate John Siegel was declared the winner following the Nov. 8 election, defeating Republican Fritz Leinfelder by 175 votes. In the state of Wisconsin, a recount may be requested when the losing candidate is within one percent of the winner’s total votes.

Leinfelder requested a recount Wednesday, which will take place on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The La Crosse County Board of Canvassers will complete the recount at the County Administrative Center.

Siegel and Leinfelder ran to replace Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, who is planning to retire in Jan.

