Regis Catholic High School Athletic Director arrested

Jonathon Jarocki
Jonathon Jarocki(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Regis Catholic High School Athletic Director is arrested.

According to a public relations officer with Eau Claire Police Department, 56-year-old Jonathon Jarocki was arrested Tuesday on the suspicion of sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and causing mental harm to a child. The case is still active. Formal charges are not yet filed.

A letter sent to parents from Regis Catholic Schools President, Paul Pedersen, says Jarocki, Regis High School Athletic Director and Regis Middle School teacher, was arrested on Nov. 15. Regis Catholic Schools has immediately suspended Jarocki. The letter says Regis Catholic Schools has no additional information to share at this time.

Jarocki is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

