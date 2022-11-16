Regis Catholic High School Athletic Director arrested

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Regis Catholic High School Athletic Director is arrested.

According to a public relations officer with Eau Claire Police Department, 56-year-old Jonathon Jarocki was arrested Tuesday on the suspicion of sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and causing mental harm to a child. The case is still active. Formal charges are not yet filed.

A letter sent to parents from Regis Catholic Schools President, Paul Pedersen, says Jarocki, Regis High School Athletic Director and Regis Middle School teacher, was arrested on Nov. 15. Regis Catholic Schools has immediately suspended Jarocki. The letter says Regis Catholic Schools has no additional information to share at this time.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Mr. Jonathon Jarocki, Regis High School Athletic Director and Regis Middle School teacher, was arrested on Tuesday, November 15. Regis Catholic Schools immediately suspended Mr. Jarocki pending the outcome of this investigation. Regis Catholic Schools is cooperating fully with authorities. When hired in 2014, Mr. Jarocki completed and cleared all background checks as required by Regis Catholic Schools and the Diocese of La Crosse. His most recent background check was completed in August 2020. There were no previous incidents found within Mr. Jarocki’s background checks to indicate any concerns prior to his working at our schools. We have no other information to share at this time but will do so when it becomes available. The safety and well-being of the students in our care continue to be our greatest priorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.

Jarocki is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.