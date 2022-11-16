SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 15th

By JD Danielson
Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball is in full swing, with UW-Eau Claire hosting Minnesota-Morris, while Stout faces off with Bethany Lutheran.

In girls prep basketball action, Wisconsin Rapids travels to the Dog House in Eau Claire North.

With two practices remaining, Mondovi and Eau Claire Regis make their final preparations before WIAA State Football title games.

Finally, the Blugolds cross country teams prepare to hit the national meet in East Lansing, Michigan on November 19th.

