1 dead after crash in Clark County

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County.

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.

The media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and two passengers were taken by the Central Fire and Ambulance Service and Taylor County Ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center with “serious injuries.” One woman from Medford who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with this incident were the Central Fire and Ambulance Service, Abbotsford - Colby Police Department, Marshfield Fire Ambulance, Taylor County Ambulance and Coroner Schleifer.

The incident is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing further information at this time.

