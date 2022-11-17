1 dead after crash in Clark County

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s...
According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m., on Nov. 14 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County.

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.

The media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and two passengers were taken by the Central Fire and Ambulance Service and Taylor County Ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center with “serious injuries.” One woman from Medford who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with this incident were the Central Fire and Ambulance Service, Abbotsford - Colby Police Department, Marshfield Fire Ambulance, Taylor County Ambulance and Coroner Schleifer.

The incident is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Eau Claire Stabbing
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.
Sheriff’s Office: Jackson County deaths ruled murder/suicide
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Voters in Western Wisconsin with big impact on 2022 election
Marquette University Law School Poll Director provides 2022 post-election analysis
Tony Liedl turned his soap making hobby into a small business
Ope! It’s Soap opens new shop in Chippewa Falls
The two health care systems announced they were working towards a merger in June.
Gundersen Health, Bellin Health to combine operations beginning Dec. 1
Ope It's Soap 3 - 11/17/2022
Ope It's Soap 3 - 11/17/2022