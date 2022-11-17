Approximate 3-week trial set in lawsuit case against Colten Treu

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An approximate three-week trial is set in a case in connection to a lawsuit against a man convicted in a fatal crash.

The family of a girl scout injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Hallie in Nov. 2018 is suing the driver convicted in the fatal crash, Colten Treu.

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer’s family filed the suit in Chippewa County court.

In court documents, the family said Madalyn has permanent injuries resulting from the crash. The suit also calls her injuries “disabling” and debilitating.” It added the crash caused the family emotional distress.

The suit also said her life-threatening injuries have created medical expenses and led to lost wages.

