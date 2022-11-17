Celebrating the holidays in Chippewa Falls

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade in Chippewa Falls
The Bridge to Wonderland Parade in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Chippewa Falls has a number of ways to help you celebrate the holidays, whether shopping or visiting with Santa.

Deer Widows Saturday takes place Saturday, November 19 with a number of businesses offering special deals.

Santa Arrives on November 25 at 10 a.m. at the Central Lutheran Church/BMO Harris Bank parking lot.

Small Business Saturday is November 26 with special deals at downtown businesses.

The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m. on Bridge Street.

