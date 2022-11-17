Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights registration now open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is now open.

News Release: The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, but that doesn’t mean we’re stuck in the dark. Embrace winter and its shorter days by joining the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division’s Third Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights! Registration is open for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights. Residents and commercial businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts are invited to decorate the exteriors of their home or business for the chance to win “bragging rights” as one of the best decorated spots in the Chippewa Valley! Categories to be judged include: Best Use of Lights, Most Entertaining, Most Creative Theme, and Judges Choice. Winners will be chosen for both residential and commercial entries. A map showing all the participating homes and businesses will be available so everyone may tour the Eau Claire area and see this dazzling Parade of Lights! The cost to enter is $10 for residential and $15 for commercial businesses. Proceeds from the contest will benefit Youth Recreation Scholarships that help reduce the cost of Recreation programs and pool passes for families experiencing low income.

Addresses that enter will receive a yard sign noting their entry number to be displayed from December 1 – 31, 2022. Contest is for exterior decoration only and will be judged by a panel of community members from December 8-11, with winners announced on December 14. Winning entries will then be shared on the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Facebook page, where the public will vote for the People’s Choice Award from December 15-18. People’s Choice winner will be announced December 21.

Complete contest rules and additional information can be found on the City’s website.

Residents can register online at http://activenet.active.com/Eauclaire/ Click on Activities, Search for Parade of Lights and use Residential Code: FLERS-2022PL.

Businesses can register by calling 715-839-5032.

The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is sponsored by the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division, the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, Xcel Energy, Scheel’s and with support from Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. and Visit Eau Claire.

For more information call the City of Eau Claire Recreation Administration Office at 715-839-5032

