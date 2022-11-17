Gift to UW-River Falls for dairy plant renovation establishes new name for facility

The Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy...
The Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy industry leaders and UW-River Falls strategic partners, announced on Thursday an additional $475,000 commitment toward UWRF’s Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project, according to a media release from UW-River Falls.(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN -RIVER FALLS)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant is to now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence.

This is because the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy industry leaders and UW-River Falls strategic partners, announced on Thursday an additional $475,000 commitment toward UWRF’s Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project, according to a media release from UW-River Falls.

This brings their cumulative support to $1 million and earns them naming rights for the facility.

“For the future of dairy processing in Wisconsin to advance, innovation and modernization are essential,” Trevor Wuethrich, President of Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., said “We regard our donation as an investment in UWRF – and the future of our industry – by providing students with real life experiences. We are honored to have our names associated with this facility which has earned its status as a dairy center of excellence.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW-River Falls, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Eau Claire Stabbing
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.
Sheriff’s Office: Jackson County deaths ruled murder/suicide
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, Quit Line is available to...
Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line available for Wisconsinites wanting help
Holidays in Chippewa Falls
Celebrating the Holiday in Chippewa Falls (11/17/22)
Citizens State Bank in Cadott, Wis.
Citizens State Bank to acquire Community Financial Bank
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/17/22)
Regis football
Regis Wins State Football Title in Division 7