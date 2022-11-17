Gift to UW-River Falls for dairy plant renovation establishes new name for facility

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant is to now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence.

This is because the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy industry leaders and UW-River Falls strategic partners, announced on Thursday an additional $475,000 commitment toward UWRF’s Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project, according to a media release from UW-River Falls.

This brings their cumulative support to $1 million and earns them naming rights for the facility.

“For the future of dairy processing in Wisconsin to advance, innovation and modernization are essential,” Trevor Wuethrich, President of Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., said “We regard our donation as an investment in UWRF – and the future of our industry – by providing students with real life experiences. We are honored to have our names associated with this facility which has earned its status as a dairy center of excellence.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW-River Falls, HERE.

