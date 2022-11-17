Gundersen Health, Bellin Health to combine operations beginning Dec. 1

The two health care systems announced they were working towards a merger in June.
The two health care systems announced they were working towards a merger in June.
The two health care systems announced they were working towards a merger in June.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis.; Green Bay, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health and Bellin Health are announcing they plan to combine operations beginning Dec. 1, according to a release.

Earlier this year, the two health care systems announced they were in the process of merging in an effort to provide access to more resources and services across both systems.

The names, locations, employees, and current services will continue under the merger, according to the release. Both of the systems’ headquarters, Gundersen in La Crosse and Bellin in Green Bay, will also remain intact. Leadership structures will be balanced between two regions, giving each system equal representation at the top in the merger.

You can view the Gundersen Health website here and the Bellin Health website here.

