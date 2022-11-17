Kalahari returns to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The parade will air on WMTV-TV starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, debuts a new...
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, debuts a new float, the “Colossal Wave of Wonder” at the 95th Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York.(Ben Hider | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A colossal wave will crash into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year, courtesy of the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Its “Colossal Wave of Wonder” will return to the iconic holiday parade this year.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings families together,” CEO and founder Todd Nelson said. “At Kalahari, we pride ourselves in creating moments for families to make more memories, and we know our awe-inspiring float does just that.”

While this is the fifth trip to the Thanksgiving Day parade for Kalahari, the “Colossal Wave of Wonder” made its debut just last year. The float features a family of elephants amidst cresting waves.

“With a sky-high burst from her trunk, the majestic mother elephant and her bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the Colossal Wave of Wonder alongside a surfing rhino and octopus. Lively lighting creates a rippling water look in this fun-filled scene,” described the resort company, which operates multiple waterparks, including one in Wisconsin Dells.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on WMTV-TV starting at 9 a.m.

