Marquette University Law School Poll Director provides 2022 post-election analysis

Voters in Western Wisconsin with big impact on 2022 election
Voters in Western Wisconsin with big impact on 2022 election(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 midterms are behind us but the post-election analysis is in full swing. Dr. Charles Franklin, Director of Marquette University’s Law School poll made a stop in Eau Claire Thursday morning speaking at the Eggs and Issues at the Pablo Center. The Marquette poll is considered the gold standard of polls in the state and Dr. Franklin says Wisconsin lived up to its purple reputation by re-electing a Republican incumbent senator and a Democratic incumbent governor. A big reason, voters in Western Wisconsin.

“You’ve got Eau Claire which tends to vote fairly Democratic but there are a lot of Republican voting counties. So I think it’s a very important part of the state in this transition. Back when Dave Obey was a member of congress from the 7th district this was a fairly blue area 20 or 30 years ago. But is has moved in a more of a Republican direction in the more rural parts of the northwest while the more built up and urban parts like Eau Claire have been moving in a Democratic direction,” says Dr. Franklin.

Dr. Franklin says it’s never too early to look ahead to 2024. In fact, Marquette is putting a new national poll into the field Thursday with the results expected back after Thanksgiving.

