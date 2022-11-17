Mondovi ends season runner-up in Division 6 Football

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A great season for the Mondovi came to tough end in the State Championship game, as Stratford defeated the Buffaloes 32-14.

Stratford jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but Mondovi would rally. Jarod Falkner rushed in for a short score late in the first half to cut the lead for the Tigers to 13-7.

In the third quarter, Falkner found Cade Fremstad on a 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Buffaloes the 14-13 lead.

Stratford would respond with three straight touchdowns to close out the game. Koehler Kilty finished with three touchdowns on 192 yards rushing for the Tigers. His teammate Gavin Leonhardt had two receiving touchdowns from Braeden Schueller.

This was Mondovi’s second trip to the championship game, they finished runner-up as well in 1990. Stratford won their 8th state title.

The Buffaloes finish an outstanding season with a 11-2 overall record.

