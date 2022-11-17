Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to the community

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Festmeister and Festmeisterin of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls presented $20,000 in donations to the community.

More than 40 community groups received checks for the time their members donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Sept.

The checks were handed out at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Hundreds of volunteers from those groups came out and they make the Oktoberfest really what it is a community joining together and supporting community,” Patti Darley, Festmeisterin, said.

Since 2003, the Oktoberfest Planning Committee says it’s donated more than 415,000 to local community groups. The 20th Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16 next year.

