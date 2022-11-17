One hurt, one in custody after stabbing in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Stabbing
Eau Claire Stabbing(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing incident in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says nearly a dozen officers responded to an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields early Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight.

Police say one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is still unclear.

Another person was taken into custody. No names have been released yet.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

