Regis Wins State Football Title in Division 7

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Zander Rockow set the tone for the Ramblers on the first play of the game, running for a 65-yard touchdown, as Regis wins the WIAA Division State title 41-7 over Shiocton.

Rockow setting a Division 7 record with 251-yards rushing, along with three touchdowns in the victory. The Ramblers finishing with 342 rushing yards.

Kendon Krogman was 6 of 10 passing with two touchdowns for the Ramblers. Alex Figy and Carson Tait with those receptions. Tait also had a rushing touchdown for Regis.

The Ramblers defense forcing two turnovers and allowing 227 total yards. Shiocton’s touchdown coming late in the 4th quarter.

Regis finishes their championship season with a 14-0 record and capture their third WIAA title. The also won three titles back in WISAA before it merged with the WIAA in 2000.

