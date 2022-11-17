Regis Wins State Football Title in Division 7

Ramblers finish the season undefeated
Regis football
Regis football(weau)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Zander Rockow set the tone for the Ramblers on the first play of the game, running for a 65-yard touchdown, as Regis wins the WIAA Division State title 41-7 over Shiocton.

Rockow setting a Division 7 record with 251-yards rushing, along with three touchdowns in the victory. The Ramblers finishing with 342 rushing yards.

Kendon Krogman was 6 of 10 passing with two touchdowns for the Ramblers. Alex Figy and Carson Tait with those receptions. Tait also had a rushing touchdown for Regis.

The Ramblers defense forcing two turnovers and allowing 227 total yards. Shiocton’s touchdown coming late in the 4th quarter.

Regis finishes their championship season with a 14-0 record and capture their third WIAA title. The also won three titles back in WISAA before it merged with the WIAA in 2000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Eau Claire Stabbing
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.
Sheriff’s Office: Jackson County deaths ruled murder/suicide
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged killers on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Mondovi head coach Craig Loscheider and Regis head coach Bryant Brenner.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 16th
Head Coach Tonja Englund directs traffic during her UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team's...
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 15th
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers cut Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill
Mondovi prepares for state final matchup with Stratford
SportScene 13 for Monday, November 14th