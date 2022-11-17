Senator Baldwin helps secure $13M to improve health care for rural communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is announcing that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $13 million in grants in effort to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Wis.

The announcement comes on National Rural Health Care Day.

According to a media release from Senator Baldwin, these Emergency Rural Health Care grants are anticipated to help 13 rural health care organizations expand critical services for rural residents in Wis.

“Every Wisconsinite deserves easy, affordable access to comprehensive health care. Too often, I hear from folks living in rural areas that are forced to delay or forgo care because of long drive or wait times to see a doctor,” Senator Baldwin, said. “These grants funded through the American Rescue Plan will help equip our rural health care organizations with the facilities, staff and resources they need and allow more Wisconsinites to access the critical care they need to lead healthy lives.”

Area recipients of grants include St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Augusta Area Home Inc, Baldwin Care Center Inc., Glenhaven Inc., and Park View Home Inc.

To see the full list of recipients and learn more, view the full media release from Senator Baldwin, HERE.

