Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORRISDALE, Pa. (Gray News) – Fire crews used about 12,000 gallons of water to battle a Tesla on fire along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company posted pictures of the fire on Facebook, explaining that crews normally use 500 gallons of water or less to extinguish vehicle fires.

According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite and burn fiercely at times.

Authorities said it took crews nearly two hours of continually applying water on the vehicle as the battery would reignite and hold high temperatures.

“This vehicle burnt so hot and long that if it was not for the rims, you might not even know it was a vehicle,” the fire company wrote in the post.

