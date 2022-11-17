UW Health warns hunters of respiratory virus

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - With the start of deer hunting season this weekend, UW Health is warning hunters of a serious respiratory disease this year.

Blastomycosis is caused by breathing spores from a fungus that grows in damp soils, particularly around riverbanks, leaves, and decaying wood.

Wis. sees some of the highest rates of blastomycosis in the country. Anyone who spends time outdoors should be aware of the symptoms and seek treatment early on.

“Most of the symptoms are respiratory. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain. The sooner you diagnose it, the sooner it can be treated and the better the outcome,” Dr. Bruce Klein with UW Health, said.

Symptoms usually appear three weeks to three months after breathing in the fungal spores. UW Health says if you are experiencing these symptoms, you should see your health care provider.

Additional information can be found on UW Health’s website, HERE.

