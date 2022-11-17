WAGNER TAILS: Ava and Jack

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A game of fetch makes Ava a happy gal. This senior boxer mix arrived at the Chippewa Humane Association on May first.

Shelter staff members say it sounds like she hasn’t had a stable home for the majority of her life. Her adoption fee is already paid for thanks to a sponsor.

Ava is described as a happy girl who’s always ready to play. Ava would do best in a home with older children, and she prefers a feline free home.

This loyal dog is looking for a family who will be just a loyal to her. Click HERE for adoption information.

Laps, naps, cat trees, toys... you name it and Jack probably loves it. Jack arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association as a stray.

This 10-month-old is described by caretakers at BCHA as a playful and friendly cat who loves attention. While Jack loves a lot of stuff... one thing he doesn’t like is other cats.

He’s looking for a family where he’ll get lots of playtime and snuggles. Click HERE for the adoption application.

