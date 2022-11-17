WAGNER TAILS: Ava and Jack

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A game of fetch makes Ava a happy gal. This senior boxer mix arrived at the Chippewa Humane Association on May first.

Shelter staff members say it sounds like she hasn’t had a stable home for the majority of her life. Her adoption fee is already paid for thanks to a sponsor.

Ava is described as a happy girl who’s always ready to play. Ava would do best in a home with older children, and she prefers a feline free home.

This loyal dog is looking for a family who will be just a loyal to her. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

Laps, naps, cat trees, toys... you name it and Jack probably loves it. Jack arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association as a stray.

This 10-month-old is described by caretakers at BCHA as a playful and friendly cat who loves attention. While Jack loves a lot of stuff... one thing he doesn’t like is other cats.

He’s looking for a family where he’ll get lots of playtime and snuggles. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Snowplows
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
2 men were found dead in a home in the Town of Manchester on Nov. 10.
Sheriff’s Office: Jackson County deaths ruled murder/suicide

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Ava and Jack
Wagner Tails drinkware fundraiser
Wagner Tails fundraisers include signs, drinkware, clothing, bracelets
Last Paw Rescue Fundraiser
Last Paw Rescue fundraising event Nov. 23 in Tomah
Wagner Tails
Wagner Tails (11/10/22)