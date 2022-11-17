Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line available for Wisconsinites wanting help

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Great American Smokeout intends to encourage people who smoke or vape to quit.

Wis. residents have an opportunity get free help and medication in effort to quit smoking or vaping tobacco from the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line.

“We recognize that quitting smoking can be hard,” Kate Kobinsky, Quit Line Coordinator, said. “But we care. We listen. We have the latest research findings. We offer tools we know work. It’s free, so what do you have to lose?”

Kobinsky says the Quit Line is available 24/7. Here is how to access the Quit Line:

Calling: Call 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

Texting: Text “READY” to 200-400.

Online: Visit www.WiQuitLine.org

American Indian Program: The Quit Line offers the American Indian Program, featuring free, culturally-tailored help and medications to quit commercial tobacco to those who call 888-7AI-QUIT (888-724-8669).

Teens: Teens who vape can receive free help through the Live Vape Free program by texting “VAPEFREE” to 873373. Grownups who want to support a teen can take part in a free online course from Live Vape Free by visiting www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/vapefree

According to the media release from the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, the Quit Line is available to any Wis. resident age 13 and older with a phone. Adults may also be eligible to receive a two-week starter kit of medications such as the nicotine patch, lozenge or gum.

Additional information is available on the Wisconsin Tabacco Quit Line website.

