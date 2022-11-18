Biden to meet with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders Friday to talk about combating inflation and steadying the economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Biden for the in-person and virtual meetings with top executives, including those from Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global.

The presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers will also participate.

Biden is expected to highlight key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that he signed into law last summer, which will take effect at the beginning of next year.

The White House said the president is also seeking ideas from business leaders to further bring down inflation.

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the student debt relief plan. (Source: CNN/SENATE TV/HOUSE TV/POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
The suspect was taken into custody and is being referred for charges of substantial battery,...
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
Jonathon Jarocki
Regis AD, teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s...
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
Blastomycosis is caused by breathing spores from a fungus that grows in damp soils,...
UW Health warns hunters of respiratory virus

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership
As Pelosi leaves leadership, Democrats face uncertain future
As he runs for president, the former president is facing legal woes
Trump faces federal, state investigations as he runs for president
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (11/18/22)
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts