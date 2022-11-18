DHS announces opportunity to order COVID-19 self-tests

At-home Covid test
At-home Covid test(WVVA)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging Wisconsinites to order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

The tests can be delivered directly to your house through the Say Yes! COVID Test program.

According to a media release from Wis. DHS, all Wis. households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. The order can be placed on the Say Yes! COVID Test website.

“With the holidays coming up, we want to give Wisconsinites the tools they need to safely celebrate with their loved ones,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “These free self-tests are delivered right to the door, allowing people to take a COVID-19 test at home and make decisions that will keep those around them safe.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from Wis. DHS, HERE.

