Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free public vaccine clinic

News Release: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering free flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters at a community clinic at the Eau Claire County Courthouse this Monday, November 21. Children 6 months to 18 years old can get a flu shot at this clinic at no cost. Free fall COVID-19 boosters will also be available for children 5 and older and adults. The clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Appointments are encouraged to save time, but aren’t required. People can make an appointment by visiting ecvaccine.as.me.

About 23% of Eau Claire County residents have received their annual flu shot so far this season, according to data from Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin DHS recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine this fall. It’s a good idea to get your flu vaccine and fall COVID-19 booster before the holiday season. It takes about two weeks after getting a flu or COVID-19 vaccine for your body to build up defenses against infection, so getting up to date on those vaccines now can help protect you from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 or the flu this winter season. It is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time. “We’re excited to offer another opportunity for people in our community to get up to date on their COVID vaccines, and for kids to get their flu shot, before the holiday season kicks off,” says Kristy Polden, public health nurse at the Health Department. “We hope this clinic will be a convenient stop for people who haven’t been able to get their flu shots and COVID boosters yet.”

The clinic will be held in room 302 on the ground floor of the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 720 2nd Ave., Eau Claire. Attendees should use Door C11E.

The new fall COVID-19 booster doses are also available at the Health Department. These “bivalent” vaccines help to protect against the Omicron variant as well as the original COVID virus strain. The CDC recommends that people 5 and older who have already received their first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson get this booster, if it’s been at least two months since their last COVID-19 shot.

