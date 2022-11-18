No one hurt after shed catches fire in Hixton Thursday

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Thursday evening in the Village of Hixton.
A shed in Hixton caught on fire on Nov. 17, 2022, damaging a nearby home.
A shed in Hixton caught on fire on Nov. 17, 2022, damaging a nearby home.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a shed caught on fire in the Village of Hixton Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post by Hixton Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the shed fire at 7:07 p.m. Thursday. Once crews arrived, the fire was contained within 10 minutes. The Fire Department credits a fast arrival time of six minutes in limiting the damage to the home located 15 feet away to minor heat damage to the siding.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The scene was cleared at 8:13 p.m.

Assisting at the scene were Black River Falls Fire Department, Black River Falls EMS, Hixton EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

11/17/22 - Structure Fire At 1907 HVFD was paged for a shed fire in the village of Hixton. Hixton E1 arrived with...

Posted by Hixton Fire & Rescue on Thursday, November 17, 2022

