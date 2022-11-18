Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season

A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity.

Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.

Even with warning labels, parents should assess if a toy is safe to use.

“A reevaluation by a parent who spends the most amount of time with that individual child. That’s really I think what’s going to keep kids safe beyond the different labels and evaluations that toys go through before they hit the shelf,” Tyler Bowe, HSHS Sacred Heart Trauma Coordinator, said.

Medical professionals also recommended looking for “UL Approved” labels and searching the consumer product safety commission’s website for more safety tips.

