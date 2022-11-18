Shawtown Neighborhood Association recognizes bus drivers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication.

During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award, and this month, 19 bus drivers were honored.

Brad Candell, President of the Shawtown Neighborhood Association, said it’s a great way to show appreciation to the community.

“There are so many men and women that make a difference in our community that are maybe not behind the limelight, if you will. So we want to just make sure that everybody, whether they’re doing something very neighborly, helping somebody across the street, of course, maybe helping with shoveling on a day like today or making a huge difference, saving somebody’s life or whatever that nomination may be,” Candell said.

The recognitions take place every quarter and are selected from nominations made by community members.

