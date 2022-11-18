Siegel confirmed winner of La Crosse County Sheriff’s race

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic Candidate John Siegel is confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race.

A recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in last week’s election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse.

The final vote tallies in those Wards Friday gave Siegel two additional votes, and one more to Leinfelder.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says the recount process shows that voters can trust that elections are secure.

